Selma police officer shot twice in ‘ambush’ while on patrol

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Selma police officer was shot twice in the chest early Sunday morning, according to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.
It happened while the officer was on normal patrol around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Broad Street and Furniss Avenue.
A fellow officer transported the injured officer to Vaughan Regional Medical Center. He was then transported to a hospital in Birmingham and is stable. Collier said he is expected to survive.
The officer’s name isn’t being released, but he is a 10-year veteran in law enforcement.
The police chief called the shooting an “ambush.” He said the officer was driving his patrol car on Furniss Avenue when shots suddenly rang out as he was crossing Broad Street.
Collier said the shots were from a high-powered rifle and went through the officer’s bullet-proof vest and chest. They recovered multiple casings on the scene.
The officer sped away from the area, which is part of his training, but he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
Police believe more than one person was involved, but no suspects have been arrested.
The chief said this is the first officer shot in the line of duty in the city in recent memory.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.