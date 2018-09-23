Rain showers and storms likely through the workweek

Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will continue through the evening hours, most of this activity will be west of I-65. Heavy rainfall with any training or stationary showers can lead to isolated flooding in spots.
Monday morning’s commute may have some isolated showers along with patchy fog, morning temperatures will be near 70 degrees. A stationary front will bring more rain and storm chances for Monday and Tuesday, we have lots of moisture to work with and can see some soaking rain accumulation in this time period. Our best chances of rainfall will start Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon as a cold front makes its way through the Tennessee Valley.
Cooler temperatures will follow the front with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s by week’s end. Next weekend looks to be mostly dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
