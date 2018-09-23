Ole Miss School of Journalism namesake requests name be removed from school

“For more than 50 years, Ed Meek has played a critical role in moving our university forward. While his request tonight to remove his name from the Meek School of Journalism and New Media was made selflessly to permit the university to move forward, it is nonetheless regrettable and poignant. A primary hallmark of leadership is the willingness to sacrifice personal gain for the betterment of the whole. We commend the Meek family for their heartfelt response to the concerns of the UM community. We also acknowledge with appreciation and thanks their ongoing and permanent contributions to the university, which will be recognized by the Meek family’s legacy commitment to all things Ole Miss.”

Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter