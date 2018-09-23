Ole Miss School of Journalism namesake requests name be removed from school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 22, 2018 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 5:28 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The namesake of the Ole Miss School of Journalism requested his name be removed from the school after a controversial Facebook post.

Earlier this week, Ed Meek posted photos of two Ole Miss students on Facebook that many said had racist undertones, sparking backlash from many on campus.

Saturday night, Meek appologized for the post and announced that he's asked the university to remove his name.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter laid out the long process required to rename a school.

You can read Meek's post below:

Vitter released the following statement in response to Meek’s request:

“For more than 50 years, Ed Meek has played a critical role in moving our university forward. While his request tonight to remove his name from the Meek School of Journalism and New Media was made selflessly to permit the university to move forward, it is nonetheless regrettable and poignant. A primary hallmark of leadership is the willingness to sacrifice personal gain for the betterment of the whole. We commend the Meek family for their heartfelt response to the concerns of the UM community. We also acknowledge with appreciation and thanks their ongoing and permanent contributions to the university, which will be recognized by the Meek family’s legacy commitment to all things Ole Miss.”
Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter

