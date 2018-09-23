More Storms for Some Today, Rainy Week on the Way

Good morning! Another warm and muggy start to your morning out there today and we are even seeing a little bit of patchy fog in northwest Alabama.
You’ll want to grab that umbrella before you head out to church as we will see scattered storms later this morning and into the afternoon. Today’s storms will be very similar to Saturdays. That same stationary front that set up shop over northwestern Alabama in middle Tennessee yesterday will be in almost the same spot. Heavy rain is expected for some as we move on throughout the afternoon and into the evening with scattered storms expected across most of North Alabama. I do think that Sand Mountain will stay dry once again today. Another inch or so of rain is possible for those in the areas of heaviest rainfall.
Daily storm chances pick up Monday through Friday as we have more and more moisture coming through. A cold front on Wednesday brings the heaviest rainfall, with another front late in the week bringing more fall like temperatures in a break from the humidity.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
