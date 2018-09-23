More Storms for Some Today, Rainy Week on the Way

You’ll want to grab that umbrella before you head out to church as we will see scattered storms later this morning and into the afternoon. Today’s storms will be very similar to Saturdays. That same stationary front that set up shop over northwestern Alabama in middle Tennessee yesterday will be in almost the same spot. Heavy rain is expected for some as we move on throughout the afternoon and into the evening with scattered storms expected across most of North Alabama. I do think that Sand Mountain will stay dry once again today. Another inch or so of rain is possible for those in the areas of heaviest rainfall.