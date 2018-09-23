Huntsville traffic accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a traffic accident in Huntsville.
The accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say that the driver was traveling north on Triana Boulevard when the vehicle crossed over the Governors Drive intersection. The vehicle was able to cross over into the southbound lanes and drive through a building on Clinton Avenue.
Medical personnel reportedly concluded that the accident was caused by the driver having a “medical episode”.
Major damage was done to the building. The driver, who has not been identified, is in stable, but critical condition.
