Alabama wins over Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa

“Anybody on offense, we know when they get the ball in their hands, anybody on the field can make an explosive play, I think that makes our confidence go up, because nobody thinks they have to carry the load of this offense, there’s a million guys on this offense that can have a 70 of 80 yard touchdown at any given moment, that gives us all the confidence in the world, we’re confident in the play calling, so that’s where our confidence comes from.” said Damien Harris.