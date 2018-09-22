Woman warns of $1,000 check that’s a scam

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Tennessee woman received a $1,000 check in the mail Thursday. Turns out it’s fake.
The check also came with specific instructions on what to do with the money. Jeanette Thomas said the scammers told her to deposit the check and then take it to Walmart.
“Your first job is Walmart, and the really thing that hit me was iTunes, buy $700 worth of iTunes,” Thomas said.
The scammers said to go to Walmart, buy $50 worth of purchases and then to buy $700 worth of iTunes gift cards in specific denominations. They also asked Thomas to send PIN numbers of the iTunes cards and evaluate customer service.
“While at the store, evaluate the quality of customer service delivery, condition and arrangement of cards at the store. Particularly, we want to know if they stock enough iTunes gift cards at the store for customers,” Thomas said.
Thomas wants people to know that she thought the check was real at first. However, when looking closer, there’s no address or telephone number for the “Space Coast Credit Union.”
If you or anyone you know gets a random check in the mail, never deposit it. Always call your bank first to have the check number verified.
