Storms for Your Saturday, More Heat and Humidity Too

Happy Saturday everyone! Fall begins tonight, but it won’t feel like it. It is another warm and muggy start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low 70s to start off.
We could see some patchy fog out there this morning, especially for spots that had rain late Friday and overnight. Scattered storms are possible out there this morning, but there will be a better chance as we move into the afternoon. Plenty of heat is on the way this afternoon once again as we will see plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day. High temperatures will get close to the 90-degree mark climbing into the upper 80s, possibly the low 90s. Combined with humidity, we will see a chance at another afternoon with a heat index near into themed-90s, possibly near 100-degrees. Storm chances will still be there this morning, but after lunch our chances go up. The Shoals will have the best chance at storms this afternoon, so if you are planning to go to the UNA Lions game make sure you have a poncho!
The Autumnal Equinox will be at 8:54 p.m. this evening and tomorrow will be the first full day of Fall. Again, it won’t feel like it as temperatures will be back near 90-degrees and there will be humidity. Again, the Shoals will have the best chance at storms on Sunday, but we’ll all see daily rain chances into the middle of the week. However, the temperatures should start to lower slightly. By Friday it looks like we will finally see some cooler temperatures come in behind a cold front bringing that much anticipated fall-like feel!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
