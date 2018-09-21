School systems continue to evaluate sentry program

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama school systems continue to evaluate whether or not they will implement the state’s new sentry program.
The program would allow administrators that don't have a school resource officer on campus to have a weapon to defend themselves and their students.
One system that is at least considering it is Walker County schools. School safety coordinator Steve Rowe said the district will wait until the new board takes office before making any decisions. However, they have done some preliminary research with administrators.
“Over 50 percent of them say that they at least want to know more about that and are interested enough in saying if we develop a program they would want to go through it, if that’s a possibility. We still have a lot of principals that have questions that need to be answered,” said Rowe.
Each administrator would have to go through things like background checks and special training with the local sheriff.
We also reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to find out if any principal has gotten the certification needed from them to become a Sentry.
The agency said that information is part of the state board of education safety plan and will not be released.
