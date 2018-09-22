2 people found dead under I-22 bridge in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - ALEA is conducting an investigation after two people were found dead in Walker County.
The Walker County Coroner’s Office confirms two victims of apparent gunshot wounds were found on Sharon Blvd. under the I-22 Dora-Sumiton exit. Officials with ALEA say it is currently classified as a death investigation.
Authorities say the victims knew each other, but their relations is unknown.
The coroner said the call was received around 1 p.m. ALEA had been on the scene for several hours prior to that call.
This story is developing.
