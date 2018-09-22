New system allows Auburn residents to text 911

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A new piece of technology will help first responders help you in emergency situations.
This week, the Auburn City Council approved the purchase of a $301,749 E-911 system for the city. The current system used by the Department of Public Safety is about 10 years old and would no longer be supported by the manufacturer. officials say the time was right to make a change.
"It is quite a few years old and in need of replacement," says Public Safety Director Bill James
With the new system comes a new feature for Auburn, the ability to text 911 dispatchers.
“If you are in a situation where you couldn’t call but could text---If someone were in your home and you didn’t want to give up where you were hiding, you can communicate with the 911 center and tell them what is going on through text,” explains James.
Officials say that the most efficient communication method with dispatchers will still be to call the 911 number.
Along with the texting feature, the new system will also allow the city to expand the number of dispatchers as the city continues to grow. When the new system is installed, the back up dispatch location will be moved from the Lee County Sheriffs Office to the new Auburn University Precinct on Magnolia Avenue.
