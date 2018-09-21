New Clutch game day parking app in Auburn

"This just centralizes it in an app, creates convenience for the buyer and seller. If you are a buyer or seller, if I am just going to look for a spot, you go on there and it shows the events. ‘Auburn football,’ select ‘Auburn football.’ It has all of the games listed, so you select the game that you are interested in and it gives you every spot available, how many spots are available, the price range, and you just shot. You pick which one works for you in terms of proximity, the amenities that they offer, you pick it and then you can buy and reserve the space for the game or even for the entire season,” said Hokanson.