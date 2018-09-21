New Clutch game day parking app in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The struggle of game day parking is a big issue in Auburn, but one company is trying to make it a little bit easier for fans. More convenient game day parking is now only a click away.
Clutch! a private property game day parking app, is now on The Plains.
Users can sell and rent parking spaces for the entire season on the app, cutting down on the stress of trying to find a place to park your car on game day.
“When you come to a game, for instance, last weekend, it was 95°, there were people out there with cardboard signs and they were trying to sell lots. So, there is a big need for it," said Clutch! representative Justin Hokanson.
"This just centralizes it in an app, creates convenience for the buyer and seller. If you are a buyer or seller, if I am just going to look for a spot, you go on there and it shows the events. ‘Auburn football,’ select ‘Auburn football.’ It has all of the games listed, so you select the game that you are interested in and it gives you every spot available, how many spots are available, the price range, and you just shot. You pick which one works for you in terms of proximity, the amenities that they offer, you pick it and then you can buy and reserve the space for the game or even for the entire season,” said Hokanson.
There are about 100 spots available for Auburn’s home game Saturday against Arkansas.
