Heavy police presence at south Huntsville home surrounding missing person

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are on the scene at a home in south Huntsville in connection to a missing persons case.
The home, which is on Lauderdale Road, has been blocked off with crime scene tape.
Family members tell WAFF that the home is that of Jim and Nikki Cappello. Jim Cappello has reportedly been missing since Wednesday night.
Nikki Cappello was also reportedly taken in for questioning by Huntsville police.
