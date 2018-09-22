Fall begins & storms possible overnight

The Fall Equinox will occur at 8:54 PM CDT tonight with the suns most direct rays on the Equator.
Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will linger into the overnight hours with overnight lows near 70 degrees. A few showers will be possible starting off your Sunday morning. A stationary front over the Tennessee Valley will bring more chances for scattered rain showers and storms Sunday afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. Rain and storm chances will increase for Monday and Tuesday with numerous to widespread storms expected both days. Needed rainfall is expected and a few storms can be marginally strong.
We are tracking a cold front that will bring needed relief from the heat late in the week, high temperatures by Friday will be in the middle to upper 70s!
