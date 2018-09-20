University of Alabama releases new human trafficking stats

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama school of social work department shared some new alarming data on human trafficking in the state this week. They hope to get a better understanding of what methods work more efficiently to save victims.
In 2017, authorities recovered more than 600 human trafficking victims stuck in the sex industry.
A researcher said more than half of them were minors, and that’s only about 10 percent of the victims actually out there, Stats show there are thousands more still suffering in Alabama.
The UA School of Social Work is working with several different entities to come up with statewide response protocols for victims.
“As more awareness gets out there as protocols get rolled out and we become more efficient in helping these victims and rescuing them obviously numbers a will go up," said Chris Lim UA Human, trafficking project director, “And, that’s a good sign. Actually, that means we are helping the people we’re currently not able to help.”
Officials hope to roll out the plan hopefully sometime next year. In the meantime, they are testing it out to find out where the bugs are before they launch it.
