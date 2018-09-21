Scottsboro students, community send well wishes to 8-year-old cancer patient

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The Scottsboro community is coming together to wish an 8-year-old well as he battles cancer. From students to teachers, the sheriff, the police chief, the fire department, the entire community is wishing this child well.
At Friday’s pep rally, it was important to get the team pumped up for the game but on Friday they’re pumping up an 8-year-old fighting cancer. Easton Underwood was diagnosed with it when he was 2 and it has recurred four times. He’s now at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis.
Organizers here in Scottsboro are recognizing a half a dozen or so families who have gone through the same fight the Underwood’s are facing during childhood cancer recognition month. They went around and put together a video that was shown at the pep rally but will be sent to Easton and his family.
“He hasn’t been able to come to school in a really long time and we just thought that it would be a good thing to let them know that the whole community is thinking about them,” said organizer Regan Webb.
There will also be a ceremony on the football field Friday night.
