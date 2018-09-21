New Hyundai Santa Fe earns top safety honor

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hyundai’s new Santa Fe is being recognized and honored for its safety.
Representatives from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety visited Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Friday morning to announce the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe as a TOP SAFETY PICK+ and Accent as a TOP SAFETY PICK. This announcement positions Hyundai as the brand with the most combined TSP+ and TSP-rated vehicles in the automotive industry.
A trophy was presented to Hyundai at a press event Friday morning. The Montgomery plant is where the Santa Fe is assembled. Hyundai officially kicked off production of the 2019 Santa Fe back in June.
The company says the consumer demand has shifted to SUVs so it has upped its production of the Santa Fe.
