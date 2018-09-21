NASA introduces “Home and City” tour

NASA introduces “Home and City” tour
Source: Pixabay
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 21, 2018 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:06 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new website application from NASA shows how the organization impacts daily life.

The new app, called “Home and City”, allows users to view different “spin-offs”, which are products and services built and provided by NASA and their partnerships.

Everything from osteoporosis medication to flood prediction, which NASA has had a hand in from day-to-day, is featured on the site.

To interact with the app, click here.

Users can browse through both a home-view and city-view to find items that NASA spin-offs.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.