Man arrested on multiple charges after being stopped by police in Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a man on multiple charges after he was reportedly stopped for failing to signal that he was changing lanes.
The police department says that they noticed a red Dodge Neon fail to signal while changing lanes on Thursday and discovered that the tag on the vehicle had been switched.
Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 31S and Hightower Street SE. The driver, Quadarius Youngblood, continued driving before he stopped.
Investigators reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police say that Youngblood also gave authorities a false name during the investigation.
It was then discovered that Youngblood, who had a suspended driver’s license, had active felony warrants in Limestone and Madison counties, as well as a misdemeanor warrant with the Athens Police Department.
Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Youngblood was taken to the Morgan County Jail on multiple charges, including obstructing justice for providing false information, attempting to flee and elude, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
