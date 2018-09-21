Lights, camera...filter? Why editing school photos skews memorable moments (editorial)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - School is back in session, and that means it’s also time for class pictures.
Recently, one local parent was concerned over a photographer offering teeth whitening, skin tone filters and blemish removal. That set off a lot of discussion.
Look, these aren’t wedding pictures or head shots for an acting resume. They’re class pictures. I’m not sure any of us looked amazing each and every year, but to me that’s the whole point: it’s a time capsule.
It’s who we were. To me, touching up the photo is trying to “touch up” reality by creating a memory of something that never existed in the first place.
I don’t think the photo company is bad for offering it or anyone is bad if they decide to check the box, but I do wonder what the point of all of it is? They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but what are the words worth if the picture isn’t even real?
