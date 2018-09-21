Kitchen Cops find nap nook, roaches and one nasty freezer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops went inside 108 businesses over the past week, and some of the things they noted made us do double-takes.
We’ll start with the lowest score of the week - the Mapco at Zierdt & Martin was actually shut down because the hot water wasn’t functioning right. At the same time, inspectors say they found food being kept in a broken freezer. The freezer was covered in what they described as a “pink and white substance”. There were also chemicals improperly stored. When inspectors asked who was in charge, no one stepped forward. Eventually, managers appointed someone to be responsible, the freezer was fixed and cleaned, the food was thrown out, the chemicals were moved and the hot water was repaired. The Mapco earned a 71.
In New Hope - something we’ve never seen before in thousands of inspection reports. Someone had set up what is being called a “sleeping quarters” in the kitchen of the New Hope Food Mart on Highway 431. Managers tossed the bed out and also had to clean a dirty ice machine. The shop earned an 81.
The Big Chow Grill & Buffet on Sparkman Drive got a 77 after roaches were spotted by the prep sink, a dirty ice machine and 3 of 4 sinks without hot water.
Click below to read raw reports from inspectors.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.