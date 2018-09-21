Kitchen Cops find nap nook, roaches and one nasty freezer

We’ll start with the lowest score of the week - the Mapco at Zierdt & Martin was actually shut down because the hot water wasn’t functioning right. At the same time, inspectors say they found food being kept in a broken freezer. The freezer was covered in what they described as a “pink and white substance”. There were also chemicals improperly stored. When inspectors asked who was in charge, no one stepped forward. Eventually, managers appointed someone to be responsible, the freezer was fixed and cleaned, the food was thrown out, the chemicals were moved and the hot water was repaired. The Mapco earned a 71.