Huntsville City Schools present schedule for safety improvements

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thursday Huntsville City Schools presented the timeline for its school safety task force, the group that will present safety recommendations to the school board.
This comes after an accidental shooting Monday at Blossomwood Elementary, where a 2nd grader brought a gun to school. One student was shot in the hand, but will be okay.
The district will host a forum in each of the five feeder patterns.
- District 5: Monday Oct. 1, at Columbia High School (5:30pm-7:00pm)
- District 3: Tuesday Oct. 2, at Grissom High School (5:30-7:00pm)
- District 1: Wednesday Oct. 3, at Jemison High School (5:30-7:00pm)
- District 2: Monday Oct. 15, at Lee High School (5:30-7:00pm)
- District 4: Wednesday Oct. 17, at Huntsville High School (5:30-7:00pm)
The district will consolidate the feedback it gets on Nov. 1, and begin the selection of the task force.
The task force will be finalized by Nov. 30, and its members will review the community input until February.
On Feb. 20, the task force will present its recommendations to Superintendent Christie Finley and district leaders.
Finley will present the task force update to the school board on March 7, and prepare implementation.
Assessment and review of that implementation will continue indefinitely after March.
Going forward, Finley said she would be meeting with state legislators and other superintendents to discuss the issue.
She is also calling for parents to lock up their guns, and check children’s bags before school.
Huntsville parent Christie Ashton attended the meeting and said she was concerned at Finley’s initial reaction to the shooting on Monday.
The superintendent sent out a letter to Blossomwood parents calling for a mandatory clear-backpack policy.
Ashton sent emails to board members opposing clear backpacks, and it appears she was not alone.
Finley said she received a lot of feedback on her letter, and softened her stance on call for clear backpacks on Thursday.
“At that time we needed a solutions, I was faced with a number of possible solutions that the teachers at Blossomwood shared with me, and if you looked at their faces, you would have heeded what they said,” Finley said.
She said the timeline will give more opportunity input. Ashton said that decision took courage.
“It’s not uncommon in the wake of a crisis to want to do something, and I know in my own experience professionally and personally that often those very initial ideas may not be the best solutions," Ashton said.
Ashton said she plans to attend the community engagement forums and has an open mind on solutions.
She wants state legislators, the schools and parents to work together on a solution.
