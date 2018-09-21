Hot & Humid Again Today, Rain Chances Increasing

Happy Friday! It is another very warm morning out there across the Tennessee Valley. Clouds overnight have kept in that warmth. Some of us have even stayed into the mid to upper 70s with more humidity.
Fog shouldn’t be an issue this morning, but throughout the day today more heat and more humidity means will have a chance at some afternoon scattered showers and storms. The best chance for storms will be in the Shoals today, but everyone in North Alabama has a chance to see storms.
As we look into your weekend we are expecting to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures stay warm in to the low 90s an upper 80s both days. Do not expect a washout this weekend, you’ll want to stay up-to-date on that First Alert Weather App and keep that umbrella handy because storms are possible both afternoons. Saturday evening is the official start to Autumn. The autumnal equinox this is Saturday at 8:54 PM
Once we get through this weekend the next big story will be some much-needed cool air! Fall like temperatures move in by the end of next week and they look to set up shop for a while.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
