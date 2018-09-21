Foundation for Moral Law OKs student-led prayer; schools like Arab wrangle with that interpretation

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - Is it OK for students to pray at football games? The Foundation for Moral Law says yes.
On Friday they came out to support students' right to lead prayer. Several school districts are wrangling with the interpretation of that including the Arab City Schools in Marshall County.
A group known as Freedom From Religion has threatened many school districts with lawsuits if they allow for student led prayer but that threat is now coming from the other side. Friday’s message from the Foundation for Moral Law was clear.
“Students have the free exercise of religion under the constitution to say anything religious that they want and that would include over the microphone at a football game,” said a spokesman for the Foundation for Moral Law.
But in 2011 practice that stopped in the Arab School system when they received a Freedom From Religion letter. Stacy Lee George says he’s working to bring prayer back to the school’s PA system. After years of threats from the Freedom From Religion organization, Roy Moore’s group is now going on the offensive.
“Somebody’s going to get sued over this if they don’t wake up. We are not going to sit by and let religious liberty be taken from school children,” said Moore.
George says he's never again running for political office but says he's now a political strategist for God and is negotiating with school officials for a resolution.
“He says he’s trying to come to a way where children can pray at Arab High School and if he does that within the time frame I want them to that’s OK. If not, I’m going to sue the school board,” said George.
Superintendent John Mullins declined comment.
