Calhoun Community College to host free concert featuring Microwave Dave and The Nukes

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College is hosting a free concert for the community on Thursday, October 4, at 6:00 p.m.. in the courtyard of the Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL.
The free, family-friendly outdoor concert will be hosted by the college’s Pi Theta Kappa Honors Society and will feature musician Microwave Dave and The Nukes.
Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs. Calhoun Community college is an alcohol-free, tobacco free campus.
For additional information on the event, call Ragan Chastain at 256-890-7755.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.