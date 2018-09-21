Asian carp threatening Shoals waterways

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Shoals waterways are known for world-class fishing, but the marine life could be threatened by Asian carp.
Rob Carnegie, president of the Florence-Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, says tourism could be impacted by the Asian fish. Carnegie says Asian carp found their way from ponds into the Mississippi River and have made it as far north upstream into the Tennessee River to Pickwick Reservoir.
“It’s really an invasive species that is moving in on this area this was the results of some flooding that happen in the 90s, said Carnegie.
Carnegie says experts say Asian carp multiply quickly, grow large, and are filter fish. That means they feed on plankton and bass fish which will compete against the natural sport fish for food. He says now they are working with the Alabama Wildlife and Fishery to come up with a plan to control Asian carp.
“We need to harvest these fish and catch them. There are other ways they are looking at which would be sonic barriers that would be built in the dock systems of certain lakes or rivers,” said Carnegie.
He says to county officials are going to have to step in to help fix the problem.
The Asian carp has already overcrowded fish in the Mississippi River system pushing out fish populations not used to aggressive invaders. Local authorities don’t want that to happen here.
