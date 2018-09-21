Arrest made in deadly shooting that claimed the life of Oakwood University student

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville investigators worked around the clock to solve the murder of an Oakwood University student and on Friday, they announced an arrest in the case.
Jaylun Demarcus White, 19, of Huntsville, has been identified as the suspect.
On September 16 at 10:45 p.m., residents at the Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive called 911 to report that they heard gunshots near their apartment and when they went outside, they found a body between the buildings.
The victim, Carvell Goodlow, 20, of Detriot, Michigan, died from a gunshot wound. He was a student at Oakwood University.
Major Crime investigators launched a homicide investigation and pushed all week to gather information and evidence and build their case. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray praised them on Friday for delivering "swift justice" during a press conference announcing White's arrest.
"This is an overtime bill the mayor and I are going to be glad to pay this week. We're very proud of these investigators," the chief said.
Investigators say the victim and suspect did not know each other.
There was a fight at a nearby gas station on Sunday night and Goodlow was running away from the fight, through the apartment complex, when White fired at him, officials explained. White thought he was someone else, but police would not say who he believed Goodlow was.
Oakwood University's president spoke during the press conference, saying Carvell Goodlow is remembered as a bright, young man. He was one of eight children and an "encourager" on campus. He was a first generation college student. He thanked police for their work to arrest the suspect.
Goodlow’s funeral will be held on Tuesday in Detroit.
White is charged with murder. He is being held on bond of $60,000.
