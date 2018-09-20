2 suspects plead guilty in 2015 fatal shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday, two men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting from 2015.
Shaquille Hyter and Jimmy Leslie will serve five years in prison and five years on probation.
They were originally charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jerry Caudle in May 2015.
Prosecutors said the case might have been difficult to try in court because many of the witnesses would have been convicted felons with credibility issues.
Another suspect in the case, Lakesha Dyer, is set to go on trial Monday.
Police say the killing was the result of a drug deal gone bad.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.