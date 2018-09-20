Section High School student arrested over concerning YouTube video

SECTION, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson County high school student is now in juvenile custody after making a concerning YouTube video talking about guns at school.
Sheriff’s officials say they removed the 15-year-old from class at Section High Thursday morning after the principal discovered the video.
Sheriff's officials say the student made references that his AR-15 rifle would not fit into the school lockers but that only a handgun would fit. He went on to say he would have to take the gun under his jacket.
He’s been charged with harassing communications because there was no direct threat to the school.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.