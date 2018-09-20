SBI Called In For Criminal Theft Investigation Inside Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Theft is just the latest issue surrounding the sheriff's office. Authorities with the State Bureau of Investigation confirm their theft investigation comes at the request of Sheriff Scott Walls. Officials with the District Attorney's Office say the sheriff had an accountant to come in and look into the theft and that SBI is working with them. Issues continue to plague the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Earlier this summer, right before the June election we reported approximately sixty drug cases made by sheriff's investigators were dismissed because of bad video evidence. That was followed by a jail riot in July. Two weeks later, inmates somehow got cellphones and started posting to social media even after four jailers were arrested for allowing prison contraband. Concerning the theft investigation, it is ongoing. SBI officials say they're gathering the facts and will present those to the district attorney's office for consideration.