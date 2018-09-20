Possibly the Hottest Day of 2018, Rain Chances Move in this Weekend

While today looks to stay mainly dry it looks as though we will see some more rain move in for Friday and into the weekend. Scared of the storm chances expect it every day throughout the next week or so as temperatures cooled off slightly. We’ll be back near 90 degrees out there Friday Saturday and Sunday, but humidity will be much higher. Feels-like temperature is the next several days will be close to 100 degrees but looking ahead to the middle and end of next week it does look like we will see a much-needed cool down! Fall-like temperatures make their way in by the middle of next week as we see temperatures fall into the upper 70s for afternoon highs! That’s just several days after the first official day of fall, which is this Saturday as the Autumnal Equinox will occur at 8:54 PM.