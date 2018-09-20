Police: Teens arrested in vandalism of Christmas decorations for boy with terminal cancer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Colerain Township police said they arrested two teenagers Wednesday night who confessed to slashing Christmas decorations for a 2-year-old boy with terminal cancer.
The teens were caught after someone saw them slashing a decoration that had been put up for Brody Allen on Niagara Street about 11 p.m., police said in a news release Thursday.
Brody was diagnosed with inoperable terminal brain cancer in May and will likely not see Christmas.
The community has been rallying around the boy and his family by decorating their homes with Christmas decorations to celebrate the holiday early so he can enjoy it.
“Astonishingly, vandals began destroying these decorations over the past few days. There have been several incidents, some residents being victimized more than once,” Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said in the release.
"The Colerain Police Department formulated a response to this spree and, with the help of one our observant residents, two juveniles were apprehended overnight and confessed to several of the incidents.
“Both were transported to the juvenile detention and charges have been filed.”
The teens 16 and 17, appeared before a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate Thursday morning and were then released to their parents.
Both are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 10.
The 16-year-old faces two counts of criminal damaging and one count each of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and a curfew violation.
The 17-year-old is charged with two counts of criminal damaging and one count each of obstructing official business and a curfew violation.
Meanwhile, events to honor Brody are continuing to be held.
Colerain Township and A Greater Northbrook will host a parade at 4 p.m. Sunday. It will start at Northgate Mall’s Springdale Road entrance and go west on Springdale to the Colerain Township Administrative Complex.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to line the parade route with signs supporting the child.
Brody will serve as Grand Marshal and lead the parade. It will end at the township complex with food, bounce houses, music, games, car display and Christmas carolers.
Santa Claus also is expected to make an appearance.
The event will close out with Rozzi Fireworks exploding in the sky at 8:30 p.m.
An official Brody T-shirt is now available for purchase under pre-order.
If you are attending the parade, use the code BRODY when ordering the shirt so it will be ready for you to pick up in time.
Brody’s family says the shirts will be available Saturday in the McDonald’s parking lot at Northgate Mall.
Click or tap here for more information.
You also can still make a donation or send Brody a Christmas card at 9696 Adair Court, Cincinnati 45251.
And, a GoFundMe account remains up.
More than 580 people have donated $32,381 toward the $40,000 goal.
