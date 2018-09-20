Mislabeled bug spray doesn’t keep roaches away - northwest Alabama Kitchen Cops Report for Sept. 20th

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops reports from northwest Alabama are in, and there are some problems you need to know about in Franklin County.
The Homestead Cafe in Spruce Pine didn’t have a sneeze guard on it’s buffet table, and there was a wire sifter damaged - that could put metal fragments in your food. There was also an issue with dates on some food. They get an 80.
In Florence, inspectors found a mislabeled bottle of bug spray at Curtis' on Highway 43. It apparently wasn’t effective, because they also found live roaches. Curtis' earns an 84.
Harold’s in Hodges gets an 86 after inspectors found toxic items stored near food, and issues with the kitchen and restroom sinks.
Here’s a look at some of the other problems and top performers in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Limestone and Morgan Counties this week:
