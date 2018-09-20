Humidity keeping temps high; rain chances move in this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Summer has been saving her best for last. Afternoon highs reached the upper 90s again and for some areas it was the hottest day of 2018.
Friday we will have more humidity along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The humidity will keep highs in the lower to middle 90s and the rain will help cool us off a little sooner.
Over the weekend expect highs near 90 with scattered afternoon storms. Some areas could experience more than an hour delay to outdoor plans due to lightning and or heavy rain. Rain chances will continue into next week.
We continue to watch a cold front that will slowly reach the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday evening. The coolest of air will arrive late next week. Shower and storm chances will pick up ahead of this front and we will most likely see widespread rain as the front moves in. No severe weather is expected at this time.
High temperatures will back off into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s late next week.
