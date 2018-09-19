Flu season starting early this year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Cases of the flu are already popping up around Alabama.
Even though flu season is nearly two weeks away, doctors are already seeing some of their patients test positive for flu. That’s why they’re urging their patients to get flu shots before it’s too late.
“It’s important to get the shot now, because it’ll take two weeks for the flu shot to work in your system to help protect you,” said Alabama Department of Public Health interim State Epidemologist Sherri Davidson.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last flu season, at least 180 children died from flu-related complications, and in Alabama, nearly 90 people died from the flu.
“Hopefully it was a wake up call," said Davidson. “When children get back in school, and when they start hanging out, you see more spread of influenza.”
Even though the flu shot isn’t fool proof, Davidson said it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“Individuals who receive the flu vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized, or have a severe illness, or die of the flu. The goal of the shot is to lessen not only your chance of getting the illness, but more importantly lessen the severity of your illness if you do become sick with the flu," she said.
Davidson said while it’s important to get the vaccine, there are other ways you can prevent yourself from getting sick.
“You need to wash your hands frequently, and if soap and water isn’t available, use hand sanitizer. If you have a cough, cover your cough. Stay away from individuals who are ill, and if you do have an influenza-like illness, then stay at home at least until you’re fever free at least for 24 hours without taking any fever reducing medicines," said Davidson.
