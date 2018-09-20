Florence restaurant offers ‘360’ view, fine dining

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -The 360 Grille in Florence offers patrons a chance to see three states, the Tennessee River and breathtaking sunsets without leaving the table.
The restaurant is one big circle 27 floors up, operated by the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa next-door.
A rotating dining room, the only one in North Alabama, gives visitors a literal 360 degree experience. A one hour stay will provide a full rotation with views of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Restaurant manager Sam Browning said a rotating floor does provide challenges to the staff, but the guests reaction is worth it.
“It’s amazing to see the look on people’s faces, the joy that it brings to them, just the view, you know what I mean? That’s just amazing to me," he said.
Three one-half horsepower engines power the attraction that can go clockwise or counter-clockwise.
Browning said the food isn’t bad either. The 360 Grille earned AAA’s Four Diamond award in 2012 and has held onto it since.
“When we come through with the service, the quality of service that we’re putting out, with the selections of wines and cocktails, and then our chef’s southern inspired cuisine and the steaks and the seafood when we deliver that on top of that, it’s a win,” he said.
Reservations to the 360 Grille are encouraged, but walk-ins are available.
