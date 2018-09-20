‘Firenado’ eats firefighter’s water hose

(CNN) - Take a look at this weather phenomenon out of British Columbia, Canada.
Firefighter Mary Schidlowsky said her crew was battling a wildfire last month when the towering flames and smoke got caught up in a whirlwind.
A fire tornado was created.
She said it rose more than 100 feet in the air, and as you can see, it even sucked up their hose.
Schidlowsky said they played tug of war with it, but the hose ended up melting.
She said it also threw burning logs at them for 45 minutes.
Sounds like the firenado won.
