HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One man has lost his home after an early morning house fire in Limestone County.
Segers Fire Department responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Segers Drive and Powell Drive.
One person was asleep when the fire broke out, but he was able to get out safely before calling 911.
It took 45 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire.
They believe the fire may have started in the back out the house, but the fire marshal will confirm the origin during the investigation.
