Early morning fire destroys house in Madison

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - An early morning house fire at the intersection of Segars Drive and Powell Road leaves one person without a home.
Segars Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call with the help of the Madison Fire Department. The call came out around 2:15. Fire crews on the scene tell WAFF the house was fully involved when they arrived. It took fire crews about 45 minutes to put the fire out.
One person was asleep inside the home when the fire started. They were able to get out of the house safely and called 9-1-1.
An investigation into how the fire started is underway.
