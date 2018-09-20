Crime Stoppers: Wallet stolen inside UAB clinic in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help finding a theft suspect.
Investigators say he swiped someone’s wallet at the UAB clinic on Governors Drive in Huntsville. It happened on July 16.
According to police, the suspect was caught on video using the stolen credit cards at several locations around Huntsville and New Hope.
If you recognize him, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. Your anonymous call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.
