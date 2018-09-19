Calling all extras! New movie filming in Birmingham is looking to hire hundreds

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Movie production crews are setting up in downtown Birmingham to start filming “Embattled” staring Stephen Dorff.
It’s a mixed martial arts movie about a high school wrestling prodigy and his UFC Champion father. But it’s also a story about second chances.
“It’s a story of redemption, where he’s trying to fix his own wrongs by making sure the son doesn’t fall into the same issues,” says background casting director Ron Goleman.
Filming starts next week for the biggest fight scene, which will be at the BJCC.
“BJCC will be shot as if it’s MGM Grand. And then it will be shot as if it’s here in Birmingham. The movie is written as if it’s Birmingham. They are Birmingham residents in the movie,” says Goleman.
Hundreds of extras are needed for the three big fight scenes.
“We are getting into sort of record territory with the amount of extras we need next week. We’re going to use between 500 and 600 Tuesday, and we’re going to use between 400 and 500 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. So we want to have everybody out,” explains Goleman.
Extras will be paid $8 an hour for the first 8 hours, and will get overtime of $12 an hour after that. There are more perks too.
“Goodie bags when they get there in the morning. Goodie bags midway through the day. The biggest part for me that’s exciting is we are going to give away prizes all day. All four days. They are getting paid, they are getting goodie bags, and we are going to do prizes as well. Ipads, chromebooks, local eateries gift cards. It’s an exciting four days and they are making a movie with us,” says Goleman.
“We are going to need a range of people. We want it to look like the world. The world is diverse, we want this film to reflect this film we walk though every day. Especially Birmingham. It’s a beautiful city full of vibrant people and I love it,” says Goleman.
It’s not his first time to film in Birmingham, and he says he hopes they can keep coming back.
The crews will be filming in Birmingham for five weeks. Extras will be needed for several other scenes too.
“Without background, it’s Tom Hanks and a volleyball. So they are just as important as the guys in the poster,” says Goleman. We want people to be on this movie as much as possible where we can get you in. There is a big party scene, a big pool scene where we need people who can swim. There is a big casino scene where we need people having fun. There is not going to be a bad day. “
To apply click here, or email embattledextras@gmail.com
