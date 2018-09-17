Bama makes it look easy

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Through three games the Alabama Crimson Tide has made it look easy outscoring opponents 170 to 28 with an average margin of victory a little more than 47 per game.
“We are playing really well,” said Bama head coach Nick Saban. “However, what we have done in the past means nothing to the future. We still need to work very hard, prepare and focus to beat teams. It’s like climbing a mountain, the higher you go the more challenging it gets and the greater the focus needs to be.”
The Tide will take its next test Saturday at home against 22nd ranked Texas A&M. We’ll all find out if the trend continues and the Tide is able to make it look so easy to get a win.
Kickoff is at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22 at 2:30 p.m.
