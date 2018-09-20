Albertville police praise dog for seizing drugs from drug dealer

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Albertville police are praising the efforts of a dog that helped to get more than $1,300 worth of drugs off the street. It’s not uncommon for a police dog to use it’s training to sniff out drugs but this dog was not a police dog and it had no training what so ever.
The incident happened last Thursday in the area of Mathis Mill Road and George Wallace Drive. Albertville police say someone spotted a dog with a yellow bag in its mouth.
Curiosity got the best of them so they approached the dog and took the bag. When they looked inside, police say they found a can inside. They opened it only to find drugs.
Police say the dog was carrying nearly four grams of marijuana, nearly 18 grams of methamphetamine, and nearly 28 grams of cocaine. That’s when the person called police who confiscated the drugs.
Police say the drugs were packaged for resale and feel the drug dealer is probably not happy his drugs were seized.
“We spend quite a bit of money training our dogs and this dog just brings it up to this residence so we were kind of proud of this dog and this person for their service to the community and we would also like to let the person know that lost their drugs if they would like to come claim them we would be more than happy to discuss it with them,” said Assistant Police Chief JT Cartee.
Cartee says if the person does not come forward and claim their drugs those drugs will eventually be destroyed.
