Velcro Pygmies rock Danville High’s homecoming

DANVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It was a homecoming Danville High will never forget. The Velcro Pygmies rocked out in the school’s gym on Tuesday.
Principal Marty Chamber said it was part of the band’s “Reach and Teach” effort, a free program that teaches marketing and more to high schoolers.
Chambers said when he learned about this, it was a no-brainer to make it happen.
“I want them to leave here with a lasting memory. I want them to look back on my high school years and look back to homecoming of 2018 and say, ‘That was awesome. That was awesome we got to experience that,’" Chambers said.
The theme for Danville’s homecoming was “Purple Reign."
Money made from ticket sales will help pay the travel expenses for the Danville High School cheerleaders.
