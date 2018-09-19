Two dead after Limestone Co. stabbing

LESTER, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department confirms two women have been stabbed to death in an early morning attack in the Lester community. The apparent suspect is in the hospital being treated for what investigators believe are self-inflicted wounds. The suspect hasn’t been named at this time, but deputies confirm she is related to the two victims.
The Sheriff’s Department began tweeting about the incident just after 2:00 Wednesday morning. It happened on West Schoolhouse Road, not far from West Limestone High School.
WAFF 48′s Shelia O’Connor is on the scene gathering more information. We will update this story throughout the morning on WAFF 48 News Today starting at 4:30 a.m. and here on waff.com.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.