Suicide prevention topic of awareness at ASU

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State University held two suicide prevention forums Tuesday.
Tuesday morning’s program was in the ASU Hardy Student Center. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death across the country, and the second leading cause of death for young people from 10 to 24 years old, according to national statistics. Chris Johns heads up the counseling division at the Alabama State University.
“In the year of 2016, we had a total number of 30 to 31 crisis and out of those 31 crisis about half are those individuals who had suicide tendencies and out of that half we had about a fourth of them try to attempt which was 3 students. We’ve been very fortunate,” said Chris Johns, Director of Counseling at ASU.
The second forum was held Tuesday night in the ASU amphitheatre which is in the courtyard of the ASU Hardy Student Center.
