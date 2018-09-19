Rainsville City Officials Seeking $300,000 To Replace Boozer Bridge

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Plans to replace an old, wooden bridge that some call dangerous have been on hold for nearly six years. Officials in Rainsville say it’s all about the money.
City officials say they’re finally making some progress but residents who travel the old wooden bridge everyday find it hard to believe it hasn’t been replaced.
“That’s a dangerous bridge and it’s frustrating. It’s extremely frustrating,” says Sandra Byrum who lives near the bridge. Byrum travels the old Boozer Bridge everyday and everyday she goes over the wooden bridge it’s scary. “The guardrails, what little bit there is, is broken. There’s no way of seeing if someone’s coming from the other direction because it curves on both sides,” says Byrum.
Putting a new bridge next to it was a 2012 ATRIP project. Mayor Roger Lingerfelt says the engineering and environmental studies were done but funding was lost to finish another city bridge project. He admits there’s other safety issues with large trucks getting over it, particularly fire trucks. “It probably adds a mile and a half to two miles for first responders to get around, either direction,” says Mayor Lingerfelt.
The city is working with the county to at least get a start. Mayor Lingerfelt says the city plans to give the county some land in exchange for county road crews to straightening out the road and building approaches for a new bridge next to the old one. The only thing left is trying to figure out how to pay for the bridge itself. “We’re looking at all different avenues to try to come up with the funding to do, it’s going to be around 300-thousand dollars we’re going to have to come up with to do that,” says Mayor Lingerfelt.
Mayor Lingerfelt says they’ll be seeking grants if they can but if not the city may just have to find a way to fund it.
