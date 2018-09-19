Patchy Fog this Morning, Very Hot End to the Week

Friday still looks like our best chance at rain for this week with storms moving in during the middle of the day. Humidity starts to climb even higher as we move into the weekend, which keeps that feels-like temperature near 100°. There will be some scattered rain chances through the weekend as well, but Friday looks to be our best shot. Saturday is the first day of Fall, with the Equinox at 8:54 p.m. but the above average warmth looks to last through, at least, early next week. 90-degree temperatures will likely last through at least Saturday. HOWEVER, there is a good chance that we will see some much cooler temperatures roll in late next week!