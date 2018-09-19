HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Patchy Fog this Morning, Very Hot End to the Week Good morning.
It is another above normal start to the day out there today, with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and a few spots into the low 70s. The humidity is slightly lower this morning.
For perspective, our average is 61° so some spots are nearly 10-degrees above normal this morning.
Expecting some fog again in some spots this morning, similar to what we saw on Tuesday. From there we will see a lot more sunshine which will bring us a lot of heat this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s in most spots this afternoon, anywhere from 93° to 97°.
The heat index could get as high as 98° to 101° in some spots. More of the heat on the way as we move into Thursday too.
Friday still looks like our best chance at rain for this week with storms moving in during the middle of the day.
Humidity starts to climb even higher as we move into the weekend, which keeps that feels-like temperature near 100°.
There will be some scattered rain chances through the weekend as well, but Friday looks to be our best shot. Saturday is the first day of Fall, with the Equinox at 8:54 p.m. but the above average warmth looks to last through, at least, early next week.
90-degree temperatures will likely last through at least Saturday. HOWEVER, there is a good chance that we will see some much cooler temperatures roll in late next week!
