Marshall County man detained after shooting son in domestic dispute

Asbury, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County authorities are investigating a domestic shooting call late Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the 2200 block of Martling Gap Road in the Asbury community. Sheriff’s officials say when they arrived shortly after four this afternoon they found a man had been assaulted and his son shot. The son was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and the father was detained. The names of those involved have not yet been released.
We will provide more information once it becomes available.
